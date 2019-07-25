Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 70,045 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 126.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,045 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 272,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,988. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

