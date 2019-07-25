Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,029,201 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029,201 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Nokia Oyj worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NOK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,459. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

