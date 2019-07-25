Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 174,438 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,438 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $69,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,454,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after purchasing an additional 819,965 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 133.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 521,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 517,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,629,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

TXN stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,115. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.