Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Centurylink worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,209.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,160 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 6,686,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,507,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.