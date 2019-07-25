Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.63. 4,558,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,144. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.