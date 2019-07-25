Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Shares of HON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.77. 1,750,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

