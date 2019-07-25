MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80.

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR stock remained flat at $$34.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

