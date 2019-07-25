MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 589,466 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51.

MMA Offshore Company Profile (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

