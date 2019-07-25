Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

MDLZ opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

