Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 809,199 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,697,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 943,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 6,737,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,715. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

