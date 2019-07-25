Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $20.71 on Monday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 833,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,995.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

