MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €207.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €207.00 ($240.70) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($247.67) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €204.11 ($237.33).

Shares of MTX opened at €221.60 ($257.67) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12-month high of €227.40 ($264.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €209.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

