MU Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $366,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $91,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 2,251,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.