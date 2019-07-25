Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,119. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Myokardia by 12.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after buying an additional 746,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $23,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myokardia by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Myokardia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $13,088,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

