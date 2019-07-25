MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

