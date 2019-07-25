Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,260 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $94,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,698,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,805. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

