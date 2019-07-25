Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $31,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.60. 803,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

