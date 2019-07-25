Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,680 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after acquiring an additional 381,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,428,000 after acquiring an additional 331,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,933,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,058,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $94.78 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.