Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 119,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.18. 37,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

