Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

