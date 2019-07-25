Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

