Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 817,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.