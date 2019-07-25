Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,948 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 751,796 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 135,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 4,185,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $2,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,653. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.