National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,395. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,913,000 after purchasing an additional 177,580 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.