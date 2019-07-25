NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TH Capital raised their price objective on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.55.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.72. 196,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 101.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.