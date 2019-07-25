NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. NetGear’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. NetGear updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NTGR stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $57,369.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,346.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $42,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $236,135. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

