Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.91.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.47 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Total Return

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.