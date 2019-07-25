New England Research & Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 762,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp cut Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

