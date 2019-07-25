New England Research & Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,175 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,805,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

