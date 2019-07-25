New England Research & Management Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,265,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.11. The company has a market cap of $577.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

