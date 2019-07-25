New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 72.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 5,683.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $272,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.10. 825,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.