New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC traded up $11.75 on Thursday, hitting $354.72. 1,886,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $358.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

