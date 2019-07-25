New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreases Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 179,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $165,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCR. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

