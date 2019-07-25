New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39), Morningstar.com reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

