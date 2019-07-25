New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,923 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,580,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,018,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 254,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Relic by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,119. New Relic has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.55.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

