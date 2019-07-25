Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,049,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,062,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,817,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,695,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 1,017,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,388,000 after buying an additional 660,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $96,020,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

