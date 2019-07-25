NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.58. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 925 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on NLNK shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 1,691.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

