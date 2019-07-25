NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NEE traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.49. 439,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

