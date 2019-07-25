Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $25.47 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TELUS worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 421,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,920. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4191 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.04%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

