Nexus Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.02.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.