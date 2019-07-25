Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $3,947,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,685. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,435.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Farrell II sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $250,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,588.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $920,389. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

