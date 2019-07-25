NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 65,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,323. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

