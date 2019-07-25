Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. 185,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,838. The stock has a market cap of $629.08 million, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.02. Nlight has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. Nlight had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $441,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

