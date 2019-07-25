NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,232,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,653. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 1,460,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

