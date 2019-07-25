NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,989. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,496,297.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $1,323,794.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $28,601,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

