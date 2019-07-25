NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 1,094,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

