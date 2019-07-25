NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,172,000 after purchasing an additional 545,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,758,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,046,000 after acquiring an additional 486,171 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 596,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.53. 597,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,484 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $1,021,748.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

