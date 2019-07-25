NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,705 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,182,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 2,087,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.51.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

