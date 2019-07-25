NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,240 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 614,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,338. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $498,541.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

