NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 10,138 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 59.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $15,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $935,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $9,081,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,223,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,377 shares of company stock worth $49,867,179. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.77. 794,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,887. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

